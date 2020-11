LISBON FALLS — Lisbon Falls Christian Academy has announced its first-quarter honor list.

“A” Honors

Grades one to four: Chase Brewin, Lucy Church, Chloe Dumont, Leighton Jeselskis, Leland Libby, Declan Mishio, Kason Poisson and Caiden Sarvinas.

Grades five to eight: Jacob Dumont, Joshua Hewes, Alexis Poisson, Brennon Sarvinas, Abbygail Swan and Chloe Tremblay.

Grades nine to 12: Alivia Jones.

“B” Honors

Grades one to four: Zachariah Blair, Grant DeGroft and Indira Sherburne.

Grades five to eight: Ryan Hanlon and Nathan Rose.

Grades nine to 12: Olivia Ground, Dyanna Haskell, Lucas Poisson and Courtney Stevens.