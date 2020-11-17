DEAR SUN SPOTS: As we get ready to hunker down for winter with COVID-19, I’m wondering if your readers could write in about where to find Little Free Libraries.

With lots of us preferring to stay away from public places, it’s a good place to pass along and share good books.

Thanks again for heading up this great public network. We can always count on you and your many fans in Sun Spots Land. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I would love to hear stories about the favorite Little Free Libraries in your neighborhoods! For those who don’t know, these are tiny “houses” filled with books to lend. The premise is that you take a book and bring a book so that it’s always full of choices for the next person.

If the Little Free Library is registered, you can go online and look it up here: https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/ . In Lewiston I found eight registered Little Free Libraries. They are at Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union at 291 Pine St. and Central Maine Credit Union at 1000 Lisbon St. Governor’s Restaurant at 1185 Lisbon St., Mr. Drew’s at 550 Lisbon St., Suite 16, and Farwell Elementary School at 84 Farwell St. has little libraries. You can also find one at 7 Tampa St. and 51 Ashmount St.

I have found, however, that sometimes “book box” (Little Library) stewards don’t always register their little library. If that’s the case, it won’t show up on the online map.

And keep in mind that because of the pandemic, some of these lending libraries may not be operational right now, but you may want to consider starting your own! Everything you need to know is on the littlefreelibrary.org website.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to have the phone number of the place where I can report a business that isn’t following COVID-19 protocols and enforcing mask wearing. You only gave information for a website. — No name, no town

ANSWER: When I don’t include a telephone contact for an answer to your question, it means that isn’t an option. There is no number listed for the Maine Division of Environmental & Community Health and truly, the best way to report an issue is by using the online form links in the Nov. 13 Sun Spots https://tinyurl.com/y4yvdwat and https://tinyurl.com/yykyrppl. If you don’t have a computer or know how to operate one, the best thing to do would be to ask a friend or family member to assist you. That way, there is a written record of your concern.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I noticed that Tin Tin Buffet that used to be on Center Street in Auburn is getting ready to open at a new location in the mall across the street from Shaw’s in Lewiston. Could you find out if they plan to be open for Thanksgiving? — No name, no town

ANSWER: I have tried reaching Tin Tin and their partner, Lucky Tree, but have not been able to leave a message because the voice mail isn’t set up. If anyone in the know can write in, that would be great! On Tin Tin’s latest Facebook post, it just says that the restaurant will open at their new location “sometime in Nov.”

