100 Years Ago: 1920

Reply postcards sent to members of Lewiston Post, No. 22. American Legion, indicates a big turnout for the Armistice Day parade. All service men, whether or not they are members of the Legion, are privileged to take part In the parade. All members of the Post will take part in the presentation of the colors prior to the schoolboy football game at 2:30 o’clock, the Post will be paying their admission. In the evening a public entertainment and dance will be given at Lewiston City Hall.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Edward Little High School Parents Music Association met this week in the Band Room at the school and discussed a major problem facing the group — the acquisition of 75 uniforms for band members. Harvey Theriault, Association President, was named chairman of a committee to include Mrs. Amy Ashton, a faculty member and Mrs. George Brainerd Jr., will evaluate the present uniforms and consider projects to raise funds establishing a contingent fund to maintain uniforms and meet future needs of the band as well as paying for those needed. Mrs. Ashton and Mr. Allen I. Simonds, the music director will survey what is being offered in new uniforms and their cost.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Ann Stauffer’s fourth grade class at Webster School, Auburn is learning what the place value of numbers are, using everyday examples. The children have decided to collect 1,000,000 pennies as a class project. On Halloween, the class walked to Mechanics Savings Bank and opened a savings account and deposited its first installment of $27.50. In addition to depositing money, the class took a tour of the bank, and were treated to cider and donuts. Webster School and Mechanics Savings Bank have formed a partnership this year and this is the first of many joint activities.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

