I would like to take a moment to thank Gov. Mills for her handling of the coronavirus.

I am a Republican who did not vote for her, but right now I am happy she is our governor. She has had to walk a fine line to protect Mainers from this devastating virus, as well as to protect our economy. She has worked closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention so she can make informed decisions.

Nelson Baillargeon, Hebron

