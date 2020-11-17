I would like to take a moment to thank Gov. Mills for her handling of the coronavirus.
I am a Republican who did not vote for her, but right now I am happy she is our governor. She has had to walk a fine line to protect Mainers from this devastating virus, as well as to protect our economy. She has worked closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention so she can make informed decisions.
Nelson Baillargeon, Hebron
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Schools & Education
Oxford Hills parent expresses concerns about remote learning
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Nov. 17
-
Maine
‘Ghost kitchen’ in Gorham will serve up 6 menus from 1 space
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Clifton L. Amburg