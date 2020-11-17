RUMFORD – Bertha E. “Betty” Barrett, 95, died Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 at the Rumford Hospital. She resided on Brook Street in Mexico.

Born in Providence, R.I. on July 1, 1925 she was the daughter of Charles (Buster) and Mabel Ruth (Dickson) Richards. She was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1942.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper for SAD #43 in Mexico. Betty was a member of the Mexico Mother’s Club, founding member of the Mexico Historical Society, she loved to knit, she enjoyed summers at Worthley Pond where she and her husband Wally were founding members of the Worthley Pond Association. Betty was the first woman selected for the Mexico Select Board and also served as Chairperson, she was a member of the Mexico Budget Committee and served on the School Board for SAD 43 and for School Union 10 and for NOVA. She served on the board of directors and the executive committee for the Western Maine Area Agency on Aging. She was the Director and President of RMD Federal Credit Union. She was voted Citizen of The Year for the Town of Mexico and for the Grange. One of her proudest accomplishments was being the chairman of the committee to create Med-Care Ambulance Service.

She was married in Mexico in 1946 to Walston “Sonny” Barrett, Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Barrett of Mexico, a son Timothy Barrett of Mexico; grandchildren, Charles V. Barrett, Jessica McCaffrey, Montana Barrett, Jeremy Barrett; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Wing and husband Reggie of Peru, Nancy Bolduc and husband Peter of Cape Elizabeth, a brother Randy Richards of Byron. She was predeceased by her husband; three sons, Mark, Gregory and Walston III, a daughter Cynthia McCaffrey; a grandson John McCaffrey; a great-grandson Carson Barrett; a brother Charles Richards.

Funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience. Interment in the spring will be in the Demeritt Cemetery in Peru.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St Rumford.

Those who desire

may contribute to the:

Mark Barrett

Scholarship Fund

University Of Maine

Pulp & Paper Foundation

5737 Jeness Hall

Orono, ME 04469-5737﻿

in her memory.

