AUBURN – Juliette Y. (Gagnon) Desrochers, 82, passed away peacefully at Clover Health Care on Nov. 16, 2020. Born Oct. 7, 1938 in Livermore Falls to Wilfred and Yvonne (Blanchette) Gagnon, Judy was one of five children.

Educated in local schools, she graduated from the Academy of St. Joseph in South Berwick in 1955. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing and graduated third in her class in 1958.

She married the love of her life, Bertrand N. Desrochers, at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Chisolm on June 29, 1963. They were married for over 50 years.

Surviving Judy are her daughters Michelle (Dr. Umesh) Sarma, and Suzanne (David) Albright, and her son David P. Desrochers. Also one brother, Michael Gagnon and his wife Karen of Camillus, N.Y. and one sister, Sister Janet Gagnon, CSJ of Waterville, a sister in-law, Jeannine Bergeron of Lewiston, Maine, a sister in-law Rita Desrochers of Auburn, and a sister and brother-in-law Gilberte and Gerard Beaule of Lewiston. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Judy enjoyed many things in life, sewing, knitting, quilting, cooking, and antiquing with her daughter Michelle. She did a lot of knitting for charitable causes, such as knitting caps for preemies, mittens and hats for children, and blankets too.

Special thanks to the Rehab team at Central Maine Medical Center, Androscoggin Hospice, and to all the nurses on the Dublin Unit at Clover Health Care, especially Steve. Arrangments are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston. Please visit http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heart felt condolences for Juliette’s family and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday Nov. 18 at The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston starting at 4 pm to 8 pm. All other services will be private.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to Special Olympics Maine and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

