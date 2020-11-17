LEWISTON – Laurianne A. Hynes, 87, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at D’Youville Pavilion following a short illness.

She was born in Lewiston on Oct.17, 1933, the daughter of the late Edward and Emilienne (Laplante) Tremblay and had been a resident of this community all of her life.

She was employed at Geiger Brothers for 14 years having retired on May 21, 1997 following working in the shoe industry.

Laurianne enjoyed dancing, especially the Polka, listening to music and playing the piano. Most of all she enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her cousins.

She was a parishioner of Holy Family Church.

She is survived by a brother Roland Tremblay and his wife Claudette, a sister Susan Rosenbaum and her husband Bob; two nieces Cindy Slovinski and Natasha Heald, a nephew Joshua Heald; two great nieces Piper and Sylvia Slovinski; many cousins; and close in-laws from Newfoundland, Halifax and Labrador.

She was predeceased by her husband Finton Hynes, a sister Lucille Salais and a brother Bertrand Tremblay.

A Funeral Mass honoring Laurianne’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11a.m. at Holy Family Church. Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. till the time of the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. Attendance will follow CDC current guidelines of face coverings and social distancing. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com .

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Laurianne’s memory to:

Beacon Hospice

245 Center St. #10a

Auburn, ME 04210

