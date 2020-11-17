SOUTH PARIS & WEST PARIS – Mary (Mae) S. Emery, 101, died peacefully Nov. 12, 2020, at Market Square Health Care Center. Her last few days were spent with loved ones by her side. She was born on April 16, 1919, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of John and Mary Sorbie.

﻿Mae came to the United States as a very young child with her parents. The family first lived in Wyoming and later settled in O’Fallon, Ill., where Mae grew up and went to local schools. She was the valedictorian of the class of 1937 at the O’Fallon High School.

﻿It was just a few years later that she met her husband-to-be, Glenn W. Emery, of West Paris who was in the Army Air Corps stationed at nearby Scott Field. Early in their relationship, they discovered they shared the same birthday; it was meant to be that they should be together and they were married on Jan. 4, 1941. Glenn was later transferred to Chanute Field in the Champagne-Urbana area of Illinois. It was here that their first child, Norman, was born. In 1945, Glenn was transferred to England. At this time Mae and Norman moved to West Paris and were later joined by Glenn upon his discharge from the Army Air Corps and where they lived for many, many years.

﻿Mae was well known in the area for her baking and cake decorating. She first started baking bread and selling it at nearby Mann’s Mill. This was the start of a long baking career that developed into cake decorating as well. She was self-taught and was an artist at this craft, making beautifully decorated birthday, shower and multi-tiered wedding cakes complete with hand-made decorations. She also made dozens of yeast rolls and pies for many suppers at the Universalist Church in West Paris where she was a member for many years. She was also a member of the Eleanor B. Forbes Class and the Goodwill Society affiliated with the church.

﻿In addition to baking, Mae was an avid reader making weekly trips to the West Paris Library. An expert at crossword puzzles, she continued to do them well into her 90s. Mae loved music and enjoyed hearing her granddaughters and great-granddaughters sing and play their instruments at holidays and special occasions. She loved taking long walks with Glenn. They often walked for several miles, sometimes twice a day. They did this for many years until Mae required surgery for a broken hip in the early 2000’s. Once she recovered, they continued their walks, just very short ones.

﻿In 2011, Mae and Glenn moved to Ledgeview Living Center in West Paris where they shared a room until Glenn died in 2013. Mae subsequently moved to Market Square Health Care Center upon the closing of Ledgeview in 2018.

﻿Mae is survived by a son Norman and his wife, Elaine (Penley), of West Paris, and a daughter, Janet Knapp and her husband, Carroll, of St. George; two granddaughters: Lara Lupien and her husband, Thomas, of Waldoboro, and Stephanie Emery of West Paris; three great-granddaughters: Claire Lupien of Pittsfield, Mass., Allison and Emily Lupien of Waldoboro; several nieces and nephews. Mae was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Glenn, a sister, Isabelle Boehme, and a brother, John Sorbie.

﻿Mae’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the many kindnesses and loving care given by all the staff of Ledgeview Living Center, Market Square Health Care Center and Beacon Hospice.

﻿Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

﻿Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

Donations in Mae’s memory can be made to the:

West Paris Library

PO Box 307

West Paris, ME 04289

