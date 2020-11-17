 

Tuesday, November 17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Buffalo at Bowling Green

8 p.m.

ESPN — Akron at Kent State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennesse vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana State, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

6 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1, Seoul, South Korea

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea

RUGBY
4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, League A

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles