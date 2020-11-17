|Tuesday, November 17
(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Buffalo at Bowling Green
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Akron at Kent State
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennesse vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana State, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.
|6 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1, Seoul, South Korea
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea
|RUGBY
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, League A
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
