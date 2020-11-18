Apple pie days are here again, the skies above are clear again, let us sing a song of cheer again, Apple pie days are here again!
Make an apple pie tonight and sing along, Bon Appetit!
Celebration Apple Pie
Ingredients:
2 pie crusts, a top and a bottom
¾ to 1 cup sugar
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon cinnamon
6-7 cups peeled, cored, sliced apples
1½ half tablespoons butter
Prepare:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Mix together sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg. Add to bowl of sliced apples and mix well.
- Heap up into your pastry lined pie plate. Dot filling with butter.
- Fold top crust onto pie by half and slice slits into top.
- Cover, seal and flute crust.
- Poke top with fork several times. Dot with milk.
- Cut strips of aluminum foil to cover edges of crust to prevent burning and bake for 50-60 minutes. It’s apple pie days again!
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Rising trend of COVID-19 cases continues, with 4 new deaths, 156 cases reported in Maine
-
Uncategorized
A rapid at-home covid-19 test — for under $50 — just got FDA approval
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Selamatan: A cross-cultural expression of giving thanks