Apple pie days are here again, the skies above are clear again, let us sing a song of cheer again, Apple pie days are here again!

Make an apple pie tonight and sing along, Bon Appetit!

Celebration Apple Pie

Ingredients:

2 pie crusts, a top and a bottom

¾ to 1 cup sugar

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon

6-7 cups peeled, cored, sliced apples

1½ half tablespoons butter

Prepare:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Mix together sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg. Add to bowl of sliced apples and mix well. Heap up into your pastry lined pie plate. Dot filling with butter. Fold top crust onto pie by half and slice slits into top. Cover, seal and flute crust. Poke top with fork several times. Dot with milk. Cut strips of aluminum foil to cover edges of crust to prevent burning and bake for 50-60 minutes. It’s apple pie days again!

