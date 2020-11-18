The Navy football team has had its third consecutive game postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the game between Navy and South Florida has been postponed due to positive tests at USF. Navy hasn’t played since a 51-37 loss to SMU on Oct. 31. Games against Tulsa and Memphis were postponed due to an outbreak on the Navy grounds.

The Midshipmen have one final game scheduled for Dec. 12 against Army in West Point, New York, after local safety guidelines prompted a venue change from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Cadets and Midshipmen will be permitted to attend the game in West Point.

South Florida has one final game scheduled against Central Florida on Nov. 27, so both teams have the first weekend of December open as a possible landing spot for a rescheduled game. Navy, however, is also trying to make up two other games.

The Midshipmen took a nearly two-week break from in-person football activities while dealing with the outbreak. They returned to the field Friday and had been preparing for USF this week, but still weren’t expected to have everyone available. The team lost its Senior Day against Memphis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“Really excited about this game,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said Monday. “Our practices on Friday and Saturday, our young men were just excited to get out of their rooms. Just that part, getting out of their rooms, some of our more spirited practices. Just the fact of being able to get out of their rooms is definitely beneficial for them.”

Postponements and cancellations have been a weekly occurrence as coronavirus numbers continue to spike around the country. Wake Forest at Duke and Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech have both been canceled this week. Ole Miss at Texas A&M and Georgia Tech at Miami have both been postponed this week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Auburn has landed the highest rated recruit in program history, five-star power forward Jabari Smith.

Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl announced the signing of the 6-foot-10, 215-pounder from Tyrone, Georgia. Smith is rated the nation’s No. 5 recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and fourth overall by Rivals. The previous top Auburn signee is current freshman point guard Sharife Cooper.

Smith averaged 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game last season while shooting 50% from the floor, including 38% from 3-point range for Sandy Creek High School.

