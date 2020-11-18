NORRIDGEWOCK — Two remain hospitalized after a head-on collision in which a Farmington woman died on Waterville Road on Tuesday night.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a media release on Wednesday morning that the agency was dispatched to the fatal accident involving two vehicles around 7:15 p.m.

Mitchell said that Sally McKinley, 85, of Farmington was heading south in her 2003 Cadillac Deville when she collided in her travel lane with Joshua Savage, 31, of Norridgewock. Savage was operating a 2010 Ford Fusion and heading north. McKinley died upon impact, Mitchell said.

McKinley’s son, William, 57, of Farmington, a passenger in her vehicle, was transported by Emergency Medical Service to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was treated for rib and wrist injuries. Both McKinley and her son were wearing seatbelts.

Savage was transported to Redington-Fairview and subsequently airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he is listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning. Savage was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash was forensically mapped and reconstructed by Cpl. Joseph Jackson and Brian Crater of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Isaac Wacome is the primary investigator and was the first deputy at the scene. Also assisting at the scene were Cpl. Matthew Cunningham, Maine State Police and the Norridgewock Fire Department.

This story will be updated.

