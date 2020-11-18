100 Years Ago: 1920

A few pale tomatoes wander into the markets, a reminder of summer.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The annual Edward Little High School alumni homecoming football game was played last Saturday afternoon at Walton Field, where ELHS met Cony High School. Eddies of past years sat in sections with signs designating the year in which they graduated. At the beginning of the halftime show the Cony band performed, then the ELHS band went through their routine. The highlight of the halftime show was when a group of alumni cheerleaders put on the entertainment, accompanied by a group of talented alums and musicians. The alumni cheerleaders were: Rolande Capen Cameron, Dorothy Crowley Noel, Ruth Robinson Gagnon, Carmelita Olquin Ames, Helen Bradbury Whittle, Jenny Huntley Stone, Louise Mackay Case, Sandra Michael Jacques, and Lois Arsenault Camire, They wore — black tights, ELHS sweaters with white sneakers. They had three or four routines in which they used shakers, derby hats and black canes. Each routine was done to the tune of an old time favorite played by the alumni band. The final attraction of the halftime show was the introduction of alumni Eddies who played on past ELHS football teams, who after having been introduced joined with the cheerleaders to sing “Hello Alumni” to the tune Hello Dolly.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The YMCA will celebrate the grand opening of its Teen Center Tuesday, Executive Director Jim Lawler said. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and tours will run until about 6:15 after which a short presentation will follow. US. Sen. Olympia Snowe and U.S. Rep. John Baldacci will be in attendance, as will Auburn Mayor Robert Thorpe and Lewiston Mayor John Jenkins.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: