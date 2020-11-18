LEWISTON – Lucienne Giselle Fournier, 84, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at Russel Park.

She was born June 23, 1936, in Lewiston, to Marie (Faucher) and Lucien Fournier.

Lucienne worked in the shoe industry for many years mostly working in the Packing room at Dorie Shoe.

She was and avid snow shoer with the Cavilier Snow Shoe club and was also a member of The Le Pasteime Club, the 20M Club and The Acme Club.

Lucienne is survived by her dear friends, Dick and Mirelle Sutton, a cousin, Noelline Lapointe and uncle, Bob Pollen.

Online condolences may be left for Lucienne's family at

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at The Fortin Group in Lewiston. A graveside service at St. Peter Cemetery will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

