Harold M. Bemis, 66, of 44 Alex Ave., Mexico, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:08 p.m. Monday on Route 2 by Rumford Police Department.

Dustin L. Kendall, 33, of 21 Abbott Hill Road, West Paris, on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release, 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in West Paris by Oxford Court Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin M. Litchfield Jr., 33, of 145 Route 232, Woodstock, on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 5:16 p.m. Monday on Main Street in Oxford by Maine State Police.

Anthony J. Redfield, 34, of 32 Smith Ave., Bridgton, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, 8:42 p.m. Tuesday at 1570 Main St., Norway, by Norway Police Department.

Craig Robinson, 31, of 3097 East Conway Road, Center Conway, New Hampshire, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in Fryeburg by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas R. Small, 33, of 78 Pine Hill Road, Casco, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, falsifying physical evidence and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, 3:56 p.m. Tuesday by Oxford Police Department.

Brandon L. Tracy, 31, of 513 South High St., Bridgton, on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and falsifying physical evidence, 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at 1570 Main St., Oxford, by Oxford Police Department.

Richard C. Trow, 41, of 23 Kendrick Road, Wakefield, Massachusetts, on charges of eluding an officer and motor vehicle speeding, 10:12 p.m. Monday on Main Street, Highland Park, Fryeburg, by Fryeburg Police Department.

