PARIS — A house was destroyed Tuesday night and a dog perished after flames engulfed a two-story farmhouse on Tremont Street.

No one was home when the house at 27 Tremont St. went up in flames at about 7:30 p.m., officials said, and nobody was hurt battling the blaze. Paris fire crews, assisted by firefighters from roughly 10 other towns, were at the scene for five hours before the flames were brought under control.

The blaze was being investigated Wednesday by the Office of State Fire Marshal, and as yet the cause remains unknown.

Paris Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said the house was fully involved when his crews first arrived on the scene. Because of balloon-style construction inside the house, flames swept rapidly through the home.

“It went up quick,” the chief said.

Firefighters were able to save an attached garage and its contents, but the house itself was considered a total loss.

The woman who lives in the home was not identified. She was staying with a relative on Wednesday.

Blaquiere said two of the women’s pet cats apparently escaped the burning house and were later located. Her dog, however, did not make it out.

Tremont Street runs between Paris Hill and Mt. Mica roads. The house that burned is a short distance from the town post office.

