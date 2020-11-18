Charges
Androscoggin County
• Jeffrey Coyne, 52, of 4 Parker Way, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 8:38 a.m. Tuesday on Turner Road.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Felicia Marie Cadman
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Gerry “Gayle” Fish
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Donald T. Patterson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sandra Holt
-
Dear Abby
Family ties break down after mom moves away