HALLOWELL — Attorney Faye Luppi of Poland has been honored with the Peter J. DeTroy III Award by the Campaign for Justice for her work to reduce domestic violence. Luppi has led the Violence Intervention Partnership of Cumberland County Government for 20 years.

The Hon. Leigh I. Saufley, dean of the University of Maine School of Law, presented the award.

The Campaign for Justice created the award in 2017 in honor of Peter J. DeTroy III, Esq., who had died suddenly the previous year. It is given to an individual who has worked to remove barriers for people who are vulnerable, to advance justice in Maine and to further the good of the community, especially an individual whose work has been unheralded.

