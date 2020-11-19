BETHEL — The Bethel Library is holding its annual quilt raffle this fall. The quilt is an oversized lap quilt designed and quilted by local artist Donna Gillis. The quilt can be viewed in the library’s reading room. Tickets are $2.00 each or 3 for $5.00 and are available at the Bethel Library located at 6 Broad Street. The drawing will be held on December 5.

Funds raised from the raffle will be used to expand the library’s collection and to continue to provide services safely for the community.

Although the library was closed for a few months during the pandemic, the library re-opened in July and is now open six days a week. Changes have been made so that services can be provided safely, including a plexi-glass safety shield at the front desk, continuous cleaning of surfaces, providing hand sanitizer, and limiting the number of people in the building. Face masks are mandatory for staff and visitors. All items returned to the library are quarantined for three days before going back on the shelf.

Tickets are available at the library, or by calling 207-824-2520, or by contacting the library at [email protected] Visit the library’s new website at bethellibraryassociation.org for library hours.

