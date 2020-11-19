NORWAY — Beautiful fresh handmade balsam Christmas wreaths $15 each, will be sold on Saturday, November 28, 2020 and Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine. All proceeds will benefit the many missions of the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. We encourage you to pre-order a wreath, by contacting the church office at 207-743-2290 or e-mailing: [email protected] Or, please come early and choose your wreath while the selection is abundant.
During the Wreath Sales, the Second Congregational Church is also having a drive-by drop off donations of non-perishable, snack, easily prepared food and toiletries for high school students, and donations of mittens, hats, and scarves for pre-school, elementary and high school students.
