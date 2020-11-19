Have you ever heard of the category of feline called LB? This is the category that Raphael belongs to. He’s a love bug.

Two year old Raphael resides in the Community Room at Responsible Pet Care. He is easy to spot because he is the cat that is in the middle of the action. He hangs around waiting for someone to bend down and give him some love. Raphael discovered that if he follows someone around long enough they will eventually notice him.

Raphael is a good natured cat. He is ready to put a smile on your face and become your love bug.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

