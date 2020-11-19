Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
Warm up your house and your tummy with these delicious baked sweet potatoes side dish full of Vitamin A and fiber!
Serves 6 (half a potato each serving)
Ingredients:
4 medium sweet potatoes
1 ½ teaspoon canola or vegetable oil
¼ cup parmesan grated
3 tablespoons light sour cream
1 tablespoon maple syrup
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Kale chips (optional for garnish)
Directions:
1.Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Prick sweet potatoes in 3 to 4 spots with a fork. Rub with oil and place on the prepared baking sheet. Roast until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let stand until cool enough to handle.
3. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees.
4. Slice each sweet potato in half horizontally and scoop the flesh into a large bowl, leaving a generous 1/4-inch border in the skins. Place 6 of the prettiest skins back on the baking sheet. (Discard the remaining 2 skins.)
5. Add 1/8 cup cheese, sour cream, syrup, salt, pepper and nutmeg to the sweet potato flesh and mash with a potato masher until smooth. Divide the filling among the skins. Top each with a little of the remaining cheese.
6. Bake until the filling is bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with baby kale chips, if desired.
