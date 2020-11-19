Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Warm up your house and your tummy with these delicious baked sweet potatoes side dish full of Vitamin A and fiber!

Serves 6 (half a potato each serving)

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes

1 ½ teaspoon canola or vegetable oil

¼ cup parmesan grated

3 tablespoons light sour cream

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Kale chips (optional for garnish)

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Prick sweet potatoes in 3 to 4 spots with a fork. Rub with oil and place on the prepared baking sheet. Roast until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let stand until cool enough to handle.

3. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees.

4. Slice each sweet potato in half horizontally and scoop the flesh into a large bowl, leaving a generous 1/4-inch border in the skins. Place 6 of the prettiest skins back on the baking sheet. (Discard the remaining 2 skins.)

5. Add 1/8 cup cheese, sour cream, syrup, salt, pepper and nutmeg to the sweet potato flesh and mash with a potato masher until smooth. Divide the filling among the skins. Top each with a little of the remaining cheese.

6. Bake until the filling is bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with baby kale chips, if desired.

