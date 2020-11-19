RUMFORD — The Parish of the Holy Savior will hold its annual Christmas Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Holy Savior Parish Hall, Franklin Street. The church will adhere to all state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

Handmade, hand-decorated Christmas wreaths will be available for pre-order by calling 207-364-4556. The hot turkey luncheon will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. as take-out only. Pre-orders will also be taken. Traditional knitted items and homemade crafts will also be available, as well as the wishing tree for the River Valley nursing homes and the River Valley Healthy Communities organization.

The raffle ticket drawing will be for 100 gallons of heating oil, an outdoor propane fireplace and a 43-inch smart TV. Tickets are $1 and the winners will be drawn the day of the fair.

Those who would like to donate a handmade craft or knitted item or volunteer for the fair should call the parish office at 207-36-4556. All events are subject to change in case of COVID-19 updates.