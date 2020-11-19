State health officials reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday in a continuation of a worrisome trend that could result in a re-imposition of restrictions.

Thursday is the 11th straight day that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 100 new cases of the coronavirus and the 4th time in 11 days that there have been more than 200 new cases. The additional death raises the total to 24 so far in November compared to just six in all of October.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 9,734 total confirmed or probable cases of the disease in the state as well as 171 deaths among individuals who contracted COVID-19.

Maine’s 7-day average of new cases stood at 194 as of Thursday compared to 173 one week ago and 32 one month ago.

The number of active cases was 2,160 on Thursday after accounting for the 171 deaths and the 7,403 individuals who have recovered from the disease. That is an increase of 40 since Wednesday.

For months, Maine’s daily case totals were among the lowest in the country, bottoming out at an average of 14 cases per day in early August and never going above an average high of 40 cases per day since late May. But starting in mid-October, the virus began rising rapidly across nearly every area of the state as the long-anticipated fall or winter spike arrived earlier and with more force than state officials and health care professionals had hoped.

Maine continues to have among the nation’s lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates. But the surge has prompted Gov. Jane Mills and state health officials to impose a statewide mask mandate in all public settings, to delay resumption of indoor bar service and to restrict the number of people allowed worrying to gather indoors.

Mills has resisted ordering the type of statewide “lockdown” or stay-at-home order that imposed in the spring, despite much more serious case numbers. The governor said Wednesday that, without the type of federal assistance for individuals and businesses that was available in the spring, a statewide lockdown would have an even more dramatic impact on the economy and people.

But she urged residents to re-think any traveling or large gatherings over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“Maine people need to ask themselves, ‘Do I have to take this trip?’ if the answer is honestly ‘No,’ don’t go,” she said.

As of Wednesday, 85 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 in critical care and 10 on a ventilator compared to just 11 hospitalizations a month ago. Hospitals have begun preparing for an additional surge in patients and many have the ability to convert beds to critical care if needed.

New cases were reported Thursday in every county except Piscataquis. Cumberland County led the way with 54 cases, followed by Penobscot County (40), York County (31), and Androscoggin County (21).

The Maine CDC said Wednesday that it will no longer investigate probable cases of COVID-19 in individuals who haven’t tested positive even if they have had contact with someone who has.

