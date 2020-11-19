Nonfiction
158.1 Shetty, Jay – Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose
Every Day
305.242 Peterson, Anne Helen – Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout
Generation
320.973 Sharpton, Al – Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads
326 Brands, H. W. – The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham
Lincoln and the Struggle for American Freedom
327.73 Weiner, Tim – The Folly and the Glory: America, Russia, and Political
Warfare 1945-2020
364.152 Thompson, Jamie – Standoff: Race, Policing, and a Deadly Assault that
Gripped a Nation
372 Hirsch, E. D., Jr. – How to Educate a Citizen: The Power of Shared
Knowledge to Unify a Nation
641.5 Homolka, Gina – Skinnytaste Meal Pep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and
Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life
649
Leahy, Meghan – Parenting Outside the Lines: Forget the Rules, Tap Into
Your Wisdom, and Connect with Your Child
Mayo Clinic Guide to Your Baby’s Frist Years
796.323 Pearlman, Jeff – Three Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy
Years of the Laker Dynasty
811 Collins, Billy – Whale Day and Other Poems
818 Lorde, Audre – The Selected Works of Audre Lorde
940.53 Katz, Catherine Grace – The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts,
and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War
973.933 Woodward, Bob – Rage
Biography
Alter, Jonathan – His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life
Baker, Peter – The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III
Birdsall, John – The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard
Hager, Jenna Bush – Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss
Logevall, Fredrik – JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956
Michaelis, David – Eleanor
Payne, Doris – Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious
Jewel Thief
Payne, Les – The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X
Large Print:
Brown, Sandra – Thick as Thieves
Evans, Richard Paul – The Mistletoe Secret
Macomber, Debbie – A Walk along the Beach
Silva, Daniel – The Order
Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer
CDs:
Shetty, Jay – Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day
DVDs:
Beecham House
Broadchurch 1st season
Broadchurch 2nd season
Broadchurch 3rd season
Grantchester 5th season
Hope Gap
I Still Believe
Motherless Brooklyn
Onward
Outlander 5th season
Richard Jewell
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Booksellers
The Last Full Measure
The Village 1st and 2nd seasons
The Way Back
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan 2nd season
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Christmas for families 2020
-
Advertiser Democrat
WMH’s Herlihy leads school district’s COVID policies
-
Advertiser Democrat
East gate repairs to the Thompson Lake dam almost complete
-
Advertiser Democrat
Walmart offers free Thanksgiving dinner
-
The Bethel Citizen
THS October Students of the Month