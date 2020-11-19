Nonfiction

158.1 Shetty, Jay – Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose

Every Day

305.242 Peterson, Anne Helen – Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout

Generation

320.973 Sharpton, Al – Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads

326 Brands, H. W. – The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham

Lincoln and the Struggle for American Freedom

327.73 Weiner, Tim – The Folly and the Glory: America, Russia, and Political

Warfare 1945-2020

364.152 Thompson, Jamie – Standoff: Race, Policing, and a Deadly Assault that

Gripped a Nation

372 Hirsch, E. D., Jr. – How to Educate a Citizen: The Power of Shared

Knowledge to Unify a Nation

641.5 Homolka, Gina – Skinnytaste Meal Pep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and

Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life

649

Leahy, Meghan – Parenting Outside the Lines: Forget the Rules, Tap Into

Your Wisdom, and Connect with Your Child

Mayo Clinic Guide to Your Baby’s Frist Years

796.323 Pearlman, Jeff – Three Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy

Years of the Laker Dynasty

811 Collins, Billy – Whale Day and Other Poems

818 Lorde, Audre – The Selected Works of Audre Lorde

940.53 Katz, Catherine Grace – The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts,

and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War

973.933 Woodward, Bob – Rage

Biography

Alter, Jonathan – His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life

Baker, Peter – The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III

Birdsall, John – The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard

Hager, Jenna Bush – Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss

Logevall, Fredrik – JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956

Michaelis, David – Eleanor

Payne, Doris – Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious

Jewel Thief

Payne, Les – The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X

Large Print:

Brown, Sandra – Thick as Thieves

Evans, Richard Paul – The Mistletoe Secret

Macomber, Debbie – A Walk along the Beach

Silva, Daniel – The Order

Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer

CDs:

Shetty, Jay – Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day

DVDs:

Beecham House

Broadchurch 1st season

Broadchurch 2nd season

Broadchurch 3rd season

Grantchester 5th season

Hope Gap

I Still Believe

Motherless Brooklyn

Onward

Outlander 5th season

Richard Jewell

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Booksellers

The Last Full Measure

The Village 1st and 2nd seasons

The Way Back

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan 2nd season

