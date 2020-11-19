CANTON — Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton has confirmed six COVID-19 cases involving two staff members and four residents, according to a post on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, Nov. 17, results from the resident testing showed three nursing facility residents were positive, though all asymptomatic. Nursing staff is tested at the start of their shift and must get a negative result before hitting the floor. Another staff member tested positive who was asymptomatic and negative the day before,” the letter said.

Residents who test positive are moved to the center’s COVID Recovery Unit, which is separated from the rest of the building by a zippered wall. “We continue to work with the Maine CDC and Board of Licensing to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep our residents and staff safe and healthy,” the letter said.

In October there was some confusion that the center in Canton was the location of 24 cases of COVID-19 but those cases occurred at Pinnacle Rehab in Sanford, one of the three sister companies in Maine.

Related Headlines No COVID-19 outbreak at Pinnacle Health in Canton

« Previous

Next »

filed under: