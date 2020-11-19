CANTON — Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton has confirmed six COVID-19 cases involving two staff members and four residents, according to a post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
“On Tuesday, Nov. 17, results from the resident testing showed three nursing facility residents were positive, though all asymptomatic. Nursing staff is tested at the start of their shift and must get a negative result before hitting the floor. Another staff member tested positive who was asymptomatic and negative the day before,” the letter said.
Residents who test positive are moved to the center’s COVID Recovery Unit, which is separated from the rest of the building by a zippered wall. “We continue to work with the Maine CDC and Board of Licensing to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep our residents and staff safe and healthy,” the letter said.
In October there was some confusion that the center in Canton was the location of 24 cases of COVID-19 but those cases occurred at Pinnacle Rehab in Sanford, one of the three sister companies in Maine.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Proposed Washburn-Norlands subdivision presented to Livermore Planning Board
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo: A 12-pound turkey? Not here!
-
Sports
AP source: Celtics’ Hayward opts out of final year of deal
-
River Valley
Canton to hold off on marijuana vote until June
-
News
Temporary bridge to be installed Friday in Madrid Township