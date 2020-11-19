SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community is holding a series of virtual Open Houses, high school visits and informational sessions for prospective and accepted students to learn about SMCC and its academic programs.

The SMCC Admissions Office will offer Virtual Open Houses grouped by academic division starting on December 1 and ending on December 8. The date and time of each open house is dependent on the program of interest and will provide information about the admissions process, financial aid and more. The open houses will also feature breakout sessions with faculty from different academic programs.

The Admissions Office is also:

• Offering health science-specific information sessions for those interested in Respiratory Therapy, Radiography, Cardiovascular Technology, EMS/Paramedicine and Nursing that individuals can sign up for on the SMCC website.

• Offering 30-minute general informational sessions with an admissions counselor that individuals can sign up for on the SMCC website.

• Setting up informational sessions with high schools throughout Maine and beyond so students can meet with SMCC admissions counselors remotely. Students should check with their guidance counselors to find out when the sessions are taking place at their schools.

• Participating in online college fairs set up by the New England Association for College Admission Counseling (NEACAC). To learn more about the fairs, high school students should check with their guidance counselors or visit the NEACAC website.

• Allowing self-guided tours on the SMCC campuses. Buildings are closed but interested individuals can walk around outside using a map to guide them to get a feel for SMCC’s South Portland and Brunswick campuses. Safety protocols must be followed during these visits.

“We miss being able to have prospective and accepted students meet with us on campus, but through technology we are able to offer multiple means to meet face-to-face,” said Amy Lee, Assistant Dean of Enrollment. “These remote opportunities allow students and their families to learn about our academic programs, meet with faculty and staff, and get answers to their questions.”

The Virtual Open Houses will be held:

• Applied Technology – 12/1 at 5 p.m.

• Architecture & Engineering Design, Automotive, Construction Technology, Electrical Engineering, Heavy Equipment Operations, Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Horticulture, Precision Machining & Manufacturing, and Plumbing.

• Public Safety – 12/2 at 4 p.m.

Fire Science and Criminal Justice.

• Health Science – 12/3 at 4 p.m.

• Health Sciences, Nutrition and Dietetics, Medical Assisting and Nursing.

• Arts & Sciences – 12/7 at 4 p.m.

• Biotechnology, Early Childhood Education, Education (K-12), Behavioral Health & Human Services, Liberal Studies with a focus in Art, Psychology, History, Political Science or Math.

• Business & Information Technology – 12/8 at 4 p.m.

Business Administration, Business Administration Online, Sports Management, Hospitality, Culinary Arts, Communications and New Media, Cyber Security, Computer Science and Information Technology.

For more information and to sign up, please visit the SMCC Connect/Visit webpage.

While SMCC’s buildings are now closed to visitors due to COVID-19, SMCC invites people to take self-guided tours of the South Portland and Brunswick campuses to get a feel for the College. Visitors are asked to follow safety protocols that are outlined on signs throughout the campuses.

