|Thursday, November 19
(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|AUTO RACING
|8:30 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Arizona State at Michigan State
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.
|9:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
|5 a.m (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX, NFLN — Arizona at Seattle
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Christmas for families 2020
-
Advertiser Democrat
WMH’s Herlihy leads school district’s COVID policies
-
Advertiser Democrat
East gate repairs to the Thompson Lake dam almost complete
-
Advertiser Democrat
Walmart offers free Thanksgiving dinner
-
The Bethel Citizen
THS October Students of the Month