SOUTH PARIS — Create a Thanksgiving tabletop centerpiece in a 6 to 8 inch waterproof container that you bring from home (or buy here in the gift shop) using dried flowers and other natural materials. Each guest will be given a kit of materials needed to create an arrangement. Extra kits and materials will be available for an additional cost. Space is VERY limited and proper use of a facial covering is required to attend this event. The cost is $15 per kit. There is the option of collecting your kit and bringing it home to assemble your centerpiece. This is an RSVP only event with non refundable payment required at the time of reservation. Workshop is Sunday, November 22, from 12 to 1:45 p.m. Please call The McLaughlin Garden and Homestead at 743-8820 to reserve your space and/or kit.

