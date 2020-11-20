REGION — Advantage Insurance partnered with Allstate Insurance to donate hand sanitizer to local schools. Becky Dolloff, Office Manager, visited Dirigo Elementary, Rumford Elementary and Meroby Elementary to deliver the sanitizers for distribution to the children. The small, refillable bottles are just the right size to keep at the children’s desks. The schools were very pleased with the donation.

Advantage Insurance is part of the Weber Group which also has offices in Farmington, Livermore Falls and Turner. Those offices purchased the hand sanitizers as well to distribute to area schools in Farmington, Jay, Livermore, Turner and Hartford. The Weber Group felt this was a great way to give back to the communities in which they serve.

Weber Insurance offers home, auto, business, recreational vehicles, renters, flood, life, annuities and Medicare supplements. They are locally owned, independent agencies working with over 20 carriers to find the best coverage with the best rates. For more information or a free quote on insurance products and services, please contact our Rumford office at 207-364-8293 or visit www.weberagency.net.

