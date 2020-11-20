PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has announced the winners of the Diocese of Portland’s Christmas Card Art Contest, conducted by the diocese’s Office of Development.

All Catholic school and faith formation students throughout the diocese were invited to participate in the contest. Over 300 submissions were received, each featuring original creations by the artists reflecting a passage from Scripture.

In December, the winners’ creations will appear on the Christmas cards that will be sent to 2020 Catholic Appeal donors. The contest winners are:

Kindergarten-grade two: Alana Kurkowski of Holy Cross School, South Portland.

Grades three to five: Ella Tederous of St. Thomas School, Sanford.

Grades six to eight: Bethany Souther of the Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery.

Grades nine to 12: Lilly Beauchesne of Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn.