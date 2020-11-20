LEWISTON — The Trinity Jubilee Center has received a $20,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation in partnership with Central Maine Power.

The grant will support the center’s soup kitchen and food pantry. These programs are seeing increased need during the COVID-19 pandemic: more than 25,000 meals, 4,000 bags of groceries and 28,000 diapers have been distributed since the pandemic began. Funding will allow the center to cover costs including lunch bags, to-go containers, sandwich supplies and staffing to keep these critically important programs running.

