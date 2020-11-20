Bates students create remote programs for residents
Bates College and Lewiston Housing Authority have a sustained relationship that has involved student participation at Lewiston Housing sites. When students could no longer be on site to perform the regular activities and events as a result of COVID-19, Annika Mirchandani, Andrea Aquillera and several other students established remote programming at Blake Street Towers and Hillview. Students have created remote activities with residents, including arts and crafts projects, education and enrichments. Bates Buddies have also presented the tenants with necessary items such as sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer. Mirchandani is shown presenting a gift package to Beverly Casey in a socially-distanced manner. Contributed