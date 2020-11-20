DEAR SUN SPOTS: Lewiston Housing is seeking community volunteers to assist us with delivery of meals to our elderly and family housing residents in the coming weeks. Local eateries will be providing meals through the Cooking for Community program which begins in mid-December. No indoor contact and outside deliveries are planned. Flexible opportunities are available.

If you’re interested in finding out more information, please contact me at 713-8519 or email [email protected]. We have had very successful responses from Sun Spots promotions in the past. Thank you! — Carla, Lewiston

ANSWER: From time to time, readers ask Sun Spots where they can volunteer and this seems like a very worthwhile project to be involved in.

I encourage all non-profits to let your needs be known by writing to Sun Spots. This is one of the best ways to get the word out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a retired veteran looking for a pre-owned exercise bicycle for a reasonable price. Please call me at 783-3850. — Normand, no town

ANSWER: Have you tried Play It Again Sports in Auburn? Give them a call to see if they have something within your price range. They are located at 232 Center St.

The number is 777-7427.

Another option is to check out on-line marketplace web sites such as the local Craig’s List (mainecraigslist.org) or Facebook Marketplace (facebook.com/marketplace). There are some great deals to be had. Just be sure to meet up with the seller in a public place and be safe.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would anyone have a need for a portable electric typewriter with multiple cartridges? I know this is an outdated product, but if someone could use it, please call me at 740-0781. — Phil, no town

ANSWER: I think this will be scooped up by a collector or someone who just prefers to work with a typewriter. This little note gave me a wonderful memory of my mother sitting at the kitchen table pounding out the church bulletin every week. Sweet!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the request for information about the ice cream shop in the Nov. 16 Sun Spots, there is good news for loyal fans of B.J.’s.

Barbara Angell, (who lives up to her name) owns Main Street Dairy on Main Street in Lewiston.

She also owns Fast Eddie’s in Winthrop on Route 202. That shop is old-fashioned and reminiscent of the show “Happy Days.” Besides ice cream delights, there are wonderful burgers, French fries and sandwiches of every kind, etc. Barbara owns a shop in Augusta, too, but I’m not sure of the name or location.

Her son owns Smiley’s in Lisbon Falls on Route 196. She makes homemade ice cream for all above places. My favorite is lemon with raspberry cheesecake swirls.

As you can see, I’m a fan of Barbara’s, another wonderful person in Sun Spots Land. We must also give credit to her husband who helps and supports her endeavors.

Now we’ll wait for the return of spring. I always tell Barbara that as excited as I am to see the return of the robins, the opening of her shop is on par. — No name, no town

ANSWER: What a nice note! And the sentence about lemon ice cream with raspberry cheesecake swirls…when will they be open? I can’t wait to try that!

