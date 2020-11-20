100 Years Ago: 1920

An arrangement has been made with the Bates Manufacturing Co., to use its whistle for an no-school signal it was stated by Supt. of Schools Bickford yesterday. For no school in the morning, the signal will be sounded at 7:15 and for the afternoon at 12:30 o’clock. The signal will be one long and one short blast. The bell on the Frye Grammar School which has been used for some time, has not been satisfactory in later years with the spreading into the outlines of the population. Some difficulty was met In finding a practical means of giving the signal until the problem was resolved by Samuel Stewart, agent of the Bates Mill. Mr. Bickkford said that the authorities was grateful to Mr. Stewart.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Work on Auburn’s attractive new fire station on Minot Avenue has swung into high gear, paving of the outside area is currently in progress. The personnel of the Granite Paving Co. of Brunswick paved the area at the front of the station. Fire Chief Vincent Giberti said today he was optimistic he could vacate the present Central Station and move men and machines into the new structure by the first of the year.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Shawn Robitaille, son of Donald and Carol Robitaille of 1140 Main St., will be traveling to Australia as a People To People Student Ambassador this summer. Robitaille, an eighth-grade student at Lewiston Middle School, 15, was interviewed and accepted to the Maine delegation for the program The 21-day program involves meetings with teen-agers and government officials and home visits with host families. The tuition for the program costs $5,000 and includes meals and transportation costs. Robitaille’s parents will provide $2,500, but the student is expected to raise the rest of the amount.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

