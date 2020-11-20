The Maine Nordiques and the Twin City Thunder won’t hit the ice again until December, at the earliest.

The Twin City Thunder were set to host the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs in a National Collegiate Development Conference game Friday at Norway Savings Bank Arena, and then travel to Hudson, New Hampshire, to face the Northern Cyclones on Sunday. Both of those contest have been postponed, according to Thunder co-owner and coach Dan Hodge.

The Nordiques were supposed to play two games next week before Thanksgiving, but they also have been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Thunder are a part of the seven-team NCDC North Division, which has four teams in Massachusetts — Boston Advantage, Junior Bruins, Islanders Hockey Club and the South Shore Kings — and that state’s guidelines allow those four teams to only play each other.

Twin City did play the Monarchs in Hooksett, New Hampshire, last Saturday losing 3-1. Since Nov. 3, the Monarchs are the only team the Thunder have played.

Hodge did not go into detail about why the games were postponed but did say that the team is on Thanksgiving break. The next time the Thunder are scheduled to play is Dec. 5, at home against the Cyclones. That is currently the only game on the Thunder’s schedule for December.

Though their matchup with the Thunder was postponed, the Monarchs still played Friday, defeating the Northern Cyclones 7-2.

Across the Androscoggin River in Lewiston, the Nordiques games against the Danbury (Connecticut) Jr. Hat Tricks scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee have been postponed after the Jr. Hat Tricks decided to shut down for the next two weeks.

Nordiques head coach Nolan Howe could not be reached for comment. Danbury released a statement on Twitter.

“In response to health concerns in our local area, we have decided to postpone all NAHL and NA3HL games for the next two weeks,” the statement said. “The decision was made in conjunction with local health officials. We are taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves and others and heeding the advice of experts warning against interstate travel. Games will be re-scheduled.”

Connecticut is a part of an agreement with the five other New England states and New Jersey to shut down interstate youth and school hockey for the rest of 2020. Junior hockey is not explicitly mentioned as part of that agreement.

This is the third time Nordiques games against the Jr. Hat Tricks has been postponed. The first game time was on Nov. 3 and the second on Nov. 11.

The next scheduled series for the Nordiques is against the Johnstown Tomahawks on Dec. 3-4 at the Colisee.

