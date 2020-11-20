Maine will create the nation’s first floating offshore research wind farm, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday.

The project would include as many as a dozen turbines floating 20 to 40 miles offshore in the Gulf of Maine. The turbines would send power to the mainland electric grid in the southern half of the state, according to the announcement.

But their primary purpose would be research, with a goal of working with the fishing industry to develop the technology in a sustainable way, the governor said.

The relatively small research array would occupy about 16 square miles of ocean or less, while commercial offshore wind lease areas elsewhere along the East Coast are often more than 10 times that size.

Partners in the research include the University of Maine, whose floating foundations will be used in the array, and New England Aqua Ventus — a joint venture of Diamond Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, and RWE Renewables, one of the world’s largest offshore wind energy companies — which will lead the array’s development.

Private efforts are also underway to create commercial wind farms in the Gulf of Maine. Most of those are in shallower inshore waters where the turbines can be anchored to the sea floor. However, several companies are working with Aqua Ventus on a separate plan to create a floating wind farm demonstration project off Monhegan Island, 14 miles offshore.

The state intends to file an application for the research array with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees renewable energy development in federal waters, which begin more than three miles off the coast.

No details about the timeframe or costs were immediately available.

In October, Maine received a $2.17 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Agency to support long-term planning for offshore wind with fishery, business, environmental and science representatives, as well as assessing port and infrastructure needs and evaluating the supply chain, manufacturing, and workforce opportunities.

The Outer Continental Shelf of the Gulf of Maine is considered to have valuable potential for generating clean energy because of the strong and consistent winds. Deep water wind farms are still in the development phase in the United States, and the University of Maine has focused on the technologies and materials to support the effort.

Maine’s plan is to create a small offshore array in collaboration with the fishing industry with a focus on how the technology affects the marine environment and fisheries.

“I believe Maine can lead the country in floating offshore wind technology,” Mill said in her written announcement. “But it must be done in partnership with Maine’s fishermen, to form a science-based mutual understanding of how best to design and operate floating wind turbines in the precious Gulf of Maine. A research area is a prudent step toward securing our state’s leadership position, working collaboratively with fishermen and scientists, and developing offshore wind to realize the significant energy, economic and climate benefits it stands to offer our state.”

This story will be updated.

