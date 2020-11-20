Pitching prospects Bryan Mata, Jay Groome, Connor Seabold and Eduard Bazardo were among seven minor leagues added to the 40-man roster by the Boston Red Sox on Friday as major league teams set their rosters ahead of the Rule 5 draft on Dec. 10.

Boston also added catcher/infielder Connor Wong, third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario. To make room, pitchers Ryan Weber and Matt Hall were designated for assignment, and Kyle Hart was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket’s roster.

Seabold, Wong, Potts and Rosario was all acquired in trades in 2020. Wong was part of Boston’s return from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade, Potts and Rosario were acquired from the Padres in exchange for Mitch Moreland, and Seabold came from the Phillies’ organization when the Red Sox dealt away relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.

THE RED SOX officially named Will Venable their new bench coach and gave Jason Varitek a new title as they finalized their 2021 coaching staff.

Varitek was made the team’s “game planning coordinator,” a newly created position. The longtime catcher, who retired after the 2011 season, has served as a special assistant/catching coach since 2012.

Kevin Walker was named the bullpen coach, which was the last remaining vacancy on the coaching staff after the team didn’t renew Craig Bjornson’s contract. Walker was the assistant pitching coach in 2020, his first season on a major-league coaching staff, after spending the previous 11 seasons as a pitching coach within the organization.

Ramón Vázquez, who has spent the last three seasons as a coach, was made the team’s quality control coach and interpreter. Dave Bush (pitching coach), Tim Hyers (hitting coach), Peter Fatse (assistant hitting coach), Tom Goodwin (first-base coach), and Carlos Feels (third-base coach) will resume their roles to round out Manager Alex Cora’s coaching staff.

Venable, 38, spent the last three seasons on the Cubs’ coaching staff, two as a first-base coach and one as a third-base coach. A former player who was in the majors for 12 seasons, Venable interviewed for the Red Sox managerial job last month.

RAYS: Tampa Bay designated outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment, helping clear room on the 40-man roster for three young prospects who were not part of the team’s run to the World Series.

Renfroe, 28, appeared in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened regular season and hit the first grand slam in Rays postseason history, but he batted just .156 with eight homers and 22 RBI in his first season with Tampa Bay. He hit a total of 85 home runs the previous three seasons for San Diego.