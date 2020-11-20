CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett has been slowed down just when the Browns need him most.

Cleveland’s dynamic star defensive end and the NFL’s leader in sacks will miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia — and maybe more — after testing positive for COVID-19, dealing the Browns a major blow as they try to end an 18-year playoff drought.

The Browns (6-3) won’t have Garrett against the Eagles and there’s no predicting when he’ll be back. According to league rules, a player who tests positive for coronavirus can’t return to the team until at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms, plus at least 24 hours after symptoms have passed.

Garrett stayed home from practice on Wednesday and Thursday because he was showing symptoms. After facing the Eagles, the Browns will visit Jacksonville on Nov. 29.

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said he wasn’t sure exactly when Garrett first began experiencing coronavirus symptoms, which would trigger the start to a timeline for his return. The first-year coach added he doesn’t know when Garrett will be available.

“I would not speculate at this point,” he said. “But I think as the days go by here we will know a little bit more.”

Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks, won’t get a chance to pad his stats against an Eagles offensive line that has allowed quarterback Carson Wentz to be sacked a league-leading 35 times.

“Obviously he’s a tremendous football player and he’s definitely in the discussions for Defensive Player of the Year,” Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said after learning about Garrett’s status. “He’s having a heck of a season, leader of that football team. Listen, I can’t speak specifically on their behalf, but I know that if it was obviously one of our players in that position, it’s a blow.

“Just like us, the next guy steps up, the next guy has to play, next guy is going to be prepared. He’s going to play hard. And listen, there’s 10 other guys on that defense that can also play, and it’s a good defense. We’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to be focused in and dialed in on what we’re doing.”

SEAHAWKS: Tight end Greg Olsen could miss the rest of the regular season, if not longer, after suffering a ruptured plantar fascia in Thursday night’s 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters via Zoom that such a foot injury typically has a recovery of four to six weeks, though the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Olsen’s absence could be more along the lines of six to eight weeks.

TITANS: Tennessee will be without starting left guard Rodger Saffold and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday when the Titans visit Baltimore.

Saffold and Clowney were among six Titans declared out Friday. Wide receiver Adam Humphries will miss his third straight game because of a concussion. Cornerback Adoree Jackson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison also are out.

PACKERS: Wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice and is expected to play Sunday at Indianapolis despite dealing with an ankle injury this week.

