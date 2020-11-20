SABBATUS – Our family lost our world last Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, the matriarch of our family, “Grammie Maine”. She was the sweetest, most caring, big hearted, unselfish woman anyone could have ever known.

She was known for her handmade blankets and hats, her homemade baked beans, biscuits and mac and cheese and so much more. To meet “Grammie” meant she was your “Grammie” too, she would have it no other way! She showed our family what genuinely loving a person was and she never judged, just hugged you. Her laugh was infectious as well as her smile. She will always have a part of all of our hearts and we will keep all of the memories we have deep in our hearts…. she lived a beautiful 93 years but no time would be long enough with “Grammie Maine”.

She is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Candy Pinard and her husband David of Sabattus; her son, Bruce Walker and his wife Barbie of Sabattus; her daughter, Janice Walker and her partner Mark of Rehoboth, Mass.; granddaughter, Michelle Ames and her husband Chris of Sabattus; David Pinard and his wife Debbie of Sabattus; Melanie Walker Molnari and her husband Doug of Milton, Fla.; Justin Walker of Sabattus; Danielle Travers and her partner Justin of Taunton, Mass.; Vanessa Travers and her partner Brian of Taunton, Mass.; Kalah Travers of Fall River, Mass.; Jamie Poulin and her husband Nick of Gardiner; Adam Rand and his wife Brandie of Wales; and many beautiful great-grandchildren; great- great-grandchildren and a great-great- great-grandchild on the way.

A celebration of life will be held in June 2021 for the family.