AUBURN – Dolores “Dot” Anita Peirce was the first born of twins, born to Roger F. Abresch and Blanche A. Auger Wright, in Lewiston, on March 28, 1955. She died on Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 65.She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa A. Vaillancourt, Allison Grover and Nicole S. Maheux, and her son-in-law, Larry N. Maheux Sr. She had 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters and their spouses, Richard and Arlene Caron of Bangor, Jacques and Pauline St. Jean of Lewiston, Ronald B. Couture of Auburn, Pastor David and Diane Keene (twin) of Baltimore, Md., Maurice and Louise Fournier of Bingham and Jeannette Wright of Lewiston. She is also survived by her beloved dog of seven years, Gunner.Ms. Peirce was predeceased by both of her parents; and by one sister and brother-in-law, Paul and Sandy Monier, and one brother, Michael D. Couture.Don was known for her kindness and generosity. She had a great love for her lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and frequently shared her faith with any who would listen.She had many friends who love her and will miss her. She was strong of will and independent, and fiercely loved her family. She was talented and did crafts and sewing, and co-owned a craft shop in Dexter. She will be greatly missed by all.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the: Friends of Jews and Christians.