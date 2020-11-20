GLASTONBURY, Conn. – Jeannine (Bureau) Carini, 90, of Glastonbury, Conn., passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.

She was the widow of Edward “Sonny” Carini. Born in Waterville, Jeannine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helena (Langlois) Bureau.

She worked at Chandler Evans as secretary for a patent attorney and as a file clerk for Liberty Mutual for many years. Jeannine was an avid bowler, a member of the Property Owners Club of Glastonbury and a member of the Glastonbury Grange. She was a wonderful babysitter for several Glastonbury families for 18 years. Her favorite pastimes were Bingo, playing cards and knitting Christmas stockings for the community.

Jeannine is survived by her two sons, Anthony E. Carini of Lebanon and Peter Carini and wife Tara of Underhill, Vt., her daughter, Maria Phelps and husband Keith of Vernon; her three grandchildren, Amber Phelps, Robert and Emilia Carini; her three sisters, Jacqueline Madore of Bristol, Angeline Pellerin of Maine, Madeline Cote of Arizona, sisters-in-law, Irene Bureau of Maine and Jean Priest of Glastonbury, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jeannine is predeceased by her sister, Marielle LeBlanc, her brothers, Norm and Reverend Germain Bureau, two brothers-in-law, Roger Pellerin and Armand Cote.

Everlasting gratitude to all the nurses and caregivers who helped her, especially Joann Anderson.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, Conn. In accordance with current COVID-19 mandates, masks and 6 feet of social distancing are required. For online condolences, please visit http://www.mulryanfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to the

Dementia Society

(www.dementiasociety.org)

or the

American Lung Assoc. Donation Processing Center

P.O. Box 11039

Lewiston, ME 04243-9409