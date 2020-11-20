• Shawn A Comeau, 39, of 38 Pleasant St., Peru on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 11:24 p.m. Thursday in Mexico by Maine State Police.

• Lacey A. Drew, 32, of 2 Walker St., Bridgton on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized use of property and violation of condition of release, 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in Waterford by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Leila M. Field, 54, of 45 Chadbourne Hill Road, Bridgton on charges of failure to appear after bailed, 9:36 a.m. Wednesday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua L. Mayo, 41, of 124 High St., Peru on a charge of violation of condition of release, 4:17 p.m. Wednesday at that address by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Erica K. Myers, 31, of 160 West Bethel Road, Bethel on a charge of failure to appear in court on criminal summons, 1:45 p.m. Thursday in Bethel by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

