The Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced the Pets of the Week. Nitro is a male, bulldog mix, and about one year old. His adoption fee is $225: Nitro is a sweet boy who recently arrived in Maine from Mississippi. He LOVES people, and according to his walking buddy in Mississippi, he is one of the most people-oriented dogs she has ever met. He loves treats and would love to have a home that would teach him tricks! He loves to play and go for walks, but Nitro prefers his space around other dogs, and would do best in a one pup household, but he is so loving he will be the only pup you need! We’re not sure how he is around cats or children. He has a contagious smile that will win your heart, and he absolutely loves belly rubs!

If you are looking for a cat, look no further. Godiva is a female of one to three years old. She has this to say: “Hi there!! My name is Godiva! I am a very social, sweet, and laid back gal that gets along fine with the other cat-social cats here at the shelter, and I am waiting for you to bring me home!

Nitro and Mr. Cuddles and other pets may be visited at the shelter by appointment. For more information, contact 207-778-2638 to schedule a visit at 550 Industry Rd., in Farmington. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. Check out fcanimalshelter.org or facebook.com/fcanimalshelter.

