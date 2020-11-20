Photos: Lewiston man hiking to the top of Lost Valley 118 times to raise money
Kevin Morrissette is hiking the equivalent of all 14 of Maine's 4,000 footers to raise donations for Lewiston-based Tree Street Youth.
Kevin Morissette of Lewiston hikes Friday afternoon to the top of Lost Valley in Auburn for his 46th time within 10 hours. He set out to hike 24,725 feet of elevation gain within 36 hours to raise money for Tree Street Youth. Morissette chose 24,725 feet because it is the elevation gained if one was to hike all 14 of Maine’s mountains over 4,000 feet. “It’s going to be a challenge, but you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” he said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Kevin Morissette of Lewiston has hiked all 14 of Maine’s mountains over 4,000 feet. He has hiked 18 of New Hampshire’s 48 4,000-foot mountains and one in Vermont. He hopes that the money he raises will help Lewiston’s inner-city youth be able to experience the outdoors like he has. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The money raised through Morissette’s GoFundMe page will be used to help get Tree Street Youth kids outside hiking and skiing. “I would like to get the kids outdoors in the fresh air to enjoy what we have here in Maine,” Morissette said. He said he would need to hike to the top of Lost Valley 118 times to reach his goal. He called it a night after the 50th time on Friday. He will be back at it at 6 a.m. Saturday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
