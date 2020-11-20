Charges

Lewiston

• James Dunlop, 35, of 28 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:54 p.m. Thursday on College Street.

• Anthony Teabout, 51, of 15 Myrtle St., Biddeford, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:53 a.m. Friday on Bartlett Street.

• Gavyon Nicholson, 19, of 83 Store Road, Brunswick, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:47 a.m. Friday on Pine Street.

• Christopher Spencer, 22, of 13 Huston St., Lisbon, on a charge of unlawful drug possession, 3 a.m. Friday on Pine Street.

• Dax Catalano, 26, of 3 Little St., on charges of unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 3:14 a.m. Friday on Pine Street.

• Tyrone Davis, 37, of 17 Howard St., on charges of domestic aggravated assault, domestic threatening, domestic terrorizing and unlawful sexual contact, 11:45 a.m. Friday at that address.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Hailey K. Roy, 20, of Auburn, and Keith Flohr, 53, of Auburn, collided at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday at Minot Avenue and Caron Lane. Both vehicles, Flohr’s 2012 Ford and the 2010 Chevrolet, driven by Roy and owned by Michael Bristol, of Lewiston, were towed.

• An SUV driven by Brian Roberts, 35, of Auburn, struck a deer at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. Damage to his 2016 Toyota was listed as functional.

« Previous

filed under: