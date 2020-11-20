To the Editor:

I want to thank the voters of New Sharon and Farmington for believing in me and re-electing me to represent them in Augusta as a member of the 130th Legislature. It has been a great honor to serve you for the past two years and an incredible learning experience. I will use the contacts I have made to promote the interests of all in our community.

Thank you to all of those who supported me in the long campaign process, especially my wife Brenda for putting up with my erratic schedule for the past year.

Thank you to the town clerks and their staffs and poll workers who put in so much time to ensure that democracy works!

It was not a normal campaign. I am really sorry that I could not go door to door and speak with folks as I have in past campaigns. Please contact me if there is anything that you need my help with in dealing with Augusta.

Scott Landry

Farmington

