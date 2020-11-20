REGION — Through an exclusive promotion with Walmart, leading mobile rewards platform Ibotta, Campbell’s, Butterball and Coca-Cola have teamed up to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program in an effort to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving. This promotion will run through Thanksgiving, November 26 while supplies last and is available through Walmarts nationwide or Walmart.com.

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

1. Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2. 2-liter bottle of Coke

3. All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

4. Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

5. Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

6. Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

7. Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

Ibotta’s 2020 Thanksgiving Survey found that more than one-third of Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year due to tightened budgets. But despite the budget constraints, enthusiasm for Thanksgiving dinner remains sky high. The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program hopes to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families everywhere by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

Simply download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta’s web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you’ll earn cash back for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27). “Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most,” said Sarah Henry, Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing.

“We know how meaningful the holidays are for our consumers, as they carry out long standing traditions and create new memories,” said Diana Haussling, Campbell Soup Company, VP, eCommerce & Omni Shopper Marketing. “Giving back to those in need matters to us at Campbell, and we are proud to partner with Ibotta and Walmart to ease the burden for families this holiday season.”

“In keeping with our ‘Refresh the World and Make a Difference’ mission at Coca-Cola, we’re proud to support Ibotta in giving back to families in need this Thanksgiving,” said Whitney Arthur, Shopper Marketing Director at Coca-Cola. “After months of uncertainty and financial strain, this giveaway will help ensure that Americans across the country have a good meal to sit down to on Thanksgiving Day, and we’re humbled to be included around the table.”

“While this year has been trying for so many Americans, Ibotta’s ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ program is our way of making them feel extra supported this holiday season,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: