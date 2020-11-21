Dixfield church to hold online auction

DIXFIELD — Dixfield Congregational Church will hold an online auction of crafts, baked goods, homemade chocolates and other items. Bidding will open at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 and ends at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Items being auctioned can be viewed by going to the Dixfield Congregation Church on the Hill Facebook page. Bids can be placed by commenting on the items.

Names and amounts of winning bids will be posted on Facebook beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Items will be available for pickup at the church annex on Sat., Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to noon. Payment must be made with cash or checks.

Waterford church opens lending library of jigsaw puzzles

WATERFORD — The North Waterford Church, Route 35, North Waterford, has opened a free lending library for jigsaw puzzles with hundreds of puzzles to choose from, in all different sizes and difficulties. The church dining hall will be open from 1-3 p.m. Mondays for one-person-at-a-time browsing. All are welcome.

Rumford circle to collect items for food pantry

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Holy Savior Parish Hall.

Due to the pandemic, food and drink will not be provided. Members will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Items will be collected for the food pantry. Members are encouraged to wear their crazy Christmas sweater.

Dues of $15 should be paid in January. Theresa Vaillancourt has been a member for 36 years and is considered a 25-plus member.

Brunswick tree festival to be replaced by tree auction

BRUNSWICK — Less than a week after making the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Midcoast Tree Festival due to the pandemic, organizers have come up with a creative way to bring holiday joy to the community while raising money for All Saints Parish (St. John’s School), Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels program and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

The Midcoast Tree Auction will be held online from Friday, Dec. 4, to Saturday, Dec. 12. The auction will feature up to 70 lots in three categories: deluxe tree items, classic tree items and wreaths.

The auction link will be available at facebook.com/midcoasttreefestival. Items will be added as they are received. Businesses or individuals interested in donating items should contact Cory King at 207-725-8797 or [email protected] A donation form is also available on the SMMC website at midcoastmaine.com.

Hospital Giving Tree to help purchase equipment

RUMFORD — The Rumford Hospital is sponsoring its annual Holiday Giving Tree again this year. Residents can buy an ornament in honor or memory of a family member or loved one or for themselves and it will be displayed on the decorated Giving Tree.

The cost is $10 for a silver ornament, $25 for blue and $50 for red. Residents can purchase as many as they wish.

Buy online at cmhc.org/givingtree, download an order form from cmhc.org/givingtree or complete an order form available in the main lobby.

The fundraiser will help purchase a new ergonomic wheelchair, which improves the comfort of patients and staff at Rumford Hospital.