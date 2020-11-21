LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will return to curbside service only starting Tuesday, Nov. 24, in order to help stop the community spread of COVID-19. Curbside service for pick-up of books and other library materials will be available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Patrons should log into their account, reserve available items, and staff will call to make an appointment for pick-up. Patrons may also call the library to reserve items.

For those who prefer browsing, curbside menus will also be available to help with book selection. Staff will be available to assist with printing, copying and faxing through curbside. Interlibrary loan services will also still be available. Call 897-3631 for more information.

The Treat Memorial Library Book Club is back via Zoom. The selection for December is “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” by Ronald Chase, which recounts a real-life bank robbery in northern Maine. The discussion for the title, which is part of the Maine history series, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, over Zoom. Call the library for a copy of the book through curbside before the discussion date.

Holiday Craftorama will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook. Picture book stories will be told at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Facebook during Online Story Time.

The Armchair Traveler Game is an opportunity to escape with a roll of the dice. Library staff provides the continent, date, compass direction and weather at 1 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook. The rest of the story is up to the imagination. In Bonkers for Books! staff will tell what they’ve been reading, old and new, at noon Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 26, on Facebook.

The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve.